Badal, other Akali leaders to seek forgiveness from Akal Takht

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal leadership will seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, in Amritsar on Saturday for any mistake committed inadvertently in the past.The entire leadership including party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal, party's chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, party MLAs and other party leaders will appear before the Akal Takht on Saturday morning, SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said Friday evening.The party will seek forgiveness for any mistake committed inadvertently during its (SAD-BJP) ten year regime, Cheema said.The decision to seek forgiveness was taken by the party's core committee meeting held here on Thursday.Notably, the party had faced severe criticism over several incidents pertaining to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing incidents in 2015 that had taken place during SAD-BJP regime. Akali Dal was also eye of storm over the issue of granting pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case and which was later withdrawn by Akal Takht.Even Taksali (old guard) leaders including Ranjit Singh Brhampura, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, who had been expelled from the primary membership of Akali Dal, had blamed the party's leadership for causing irreparable damage to the party.