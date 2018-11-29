Badal refuses to inaugurate incomplete mega food park in Bihar

Khagaria (Bihar), Nov 29 (PTI) The opening ceremony for a mega food park here Thursday fizzled out with Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal refusing to inaugurate the project for being incomplete.Kaur, who was accompanied by her junior minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, arrived here from New Delhi for the inauguration function. However, she found that the work relating to the food park was not yet complete.The organisers pleaded with her and gave excuses but she curtly told them that she was not going to inaugurate it.She also said that under the Narendra Modi government, work is not done only on paper and as long as the work is incomplete, she cannot inaugurate it.Such inaugurations were done only during the previous Congress rule, she added.Badal later told the people gathered for the function that henceforth the progress of the work would be closely monitored by the ministry and central grant to the promoters would be released only after the work was complete. PTI CORR NAC SNS ABMABM