Badal urges Sonia to ask Kamal Nath to resign as CM

Chandigarh, Dec 18 (PTI) UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi should ask Kamal Nath to resign as Madhya Pradesh chief minister for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and face the law, SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal demanded Tuesday. The former Punjab CM said the Congress had "acknowledged the substance and the gravity" of allegations against Kamal Nath when the party had "removed" him in 2016 as in charge of the Punjab Affairs. He said the long arm of law has finally begun to close in around the necks of the "high and mighty" in the Congress. "With Sajjan Kumar's conviction, decks have been cleared for the law to lay its hand on the other men like Kamal Nath and Jagdish Tytler," Badal said.On the conviction of Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, Badal said the court verdict has given boost to the people's faith in the system and will promote sentiments of nationalism in the hearts of the people, especially the minorities who had been feeling discriminated against by the system. The former CM applauded and thanked the judiciary for its role in this regard. PTI CHS DPB