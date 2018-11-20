Badal welcomes Delhi court verdict in anti-Sikh riots case

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI)SAD patron and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tuesday hailed a Delhi court's verdict sentencing one person to death and another to life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.In the first capital punishment in the 1984 riots cases, the Delhi court Tuesday awarded the death penalty to Yashpal Singh for killing two men in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.It also awarded life term to co-convict Naresh Sherawat in the case.Parkash Singh Badal in a statement here said he hoped that the verdict was just a stepping stone and "this will lead to the delivery justice to thousands of other innocent victims"."The judgement is proof of what a change in government at the Centre can achieve in securing justice for thousands of innocent Sikhs as these cases had been closed by the previous Congress government at the Centre and had been reopened only when the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered these to be reopened at the behest of the SAD," he said.The former CM said the party had urged the prime minister to get the cases reopened and reinvestigated."Subsequently, the NDA government ordered the setting up of an SIT which reinvestigated the entire sequence of events leading to the conviction and the sentence today," he added.Sukhbir also expressed satisfaction at the court verdict.The SAD president said 34 years after the mass carnage of thousands of Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country, the law was finally catching up with the "genocide perpetrators". PTI CHS IJT