Badals condole Jaitley's demise

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the death of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, saying "an era in Indian politics has come to a close".Jaitley, 66, who died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was admitted there on August 9."India will always continue to be inspired by the ideals of clean, value-based politics, which Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Arun Jaitely symbolised," Parkash Singh Badal said in a statement here.The Akali Dal stalwart said the BJP leader's death was a huge personal loss for him, adding, "I have lost a great, loving and respectful friend, who always sought and valued paternal affection from me."Punjab had lost one of its most dignified and honest sons, who loved and was proud of "Punjabiat", he said.Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Jaitley's demise was a "tragedy too profound for words.""The country has lost one of its most remarkable sons, who not only completely symbolised the true secular, liberal and federal spirit of the nation, but remained committed to this ideal all his life."He taught the countrymen to get rid of suicidal instincts like intolerance and mutual hatred. His persona was a signature for peace and communal harmony in the country," he said in a statement here.Jaitley's demise was a huge and irreparable personal loss for him, Sukhbir Singh Badal added. PTI CHS VSD RC