Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav disowns brother-in-law for joining BJP

Lucknow, Mar 25 (PTI) A day after his brother-in-law joined the BJP, Samajwadi Party's Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav Monday said his name should not be linked with him as he cannot have any relation with any BJP leader.Dharmendra Yadav's bother-in-law Anujesh Pratap Singh Yadav Joined the BJP Sunday in Agra.Reacting to the development, Dharmendra Yadav, said, "I have come to know that Anujesh joined the BJP. The media has presented him as my brother-in-law in their reports." "I want to clarify that I cannot have any relation with any BJP leader, so I do not have any relation with Anujesh. I request the media not to report him as my relative," the third-term MP said in a statement. PTI ABN RAXRAX