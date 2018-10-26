Badhaai Ho - The Film Creates New Records on BookMyShow

(Eds: (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire.PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 26, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhaai Ho did phenomenally well at the box office and is being loved by the audiences all across the country. Presented by Junglee Pictures, in association with Chrome Pictures, the film is touted as the family entertainer of the year. - Badhaai Ho registered the highest opening day ticket sales for an Ayushmann Khurrana film- a clear indication of the actor's growing popularity- Badhaai Ho became Ayushmann Khurrana's fastest film to reach the 1 million ticket sales milestone- in just 4 days on BookMyShow- In line with the expectations, while Badhaai Ho has been accepted very well in metros, it has also witnessed higher contribution from non-metros like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur & Indore when compared to other films in similar genres, thus reinstating the wide acceptance of the film- Badhaai Ho has witnessed higher contribution to the overall collections from the non-metro markets, accompanied by significant contribution from the metros, thus re-instating the widely celebrating success of the film- BookMyShow alone contributed 44% to the opening weekend collection of the film Ashish Saksena, COO- Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, "Badhaai Ho is an incredible family entertainer. Its strong performance on BookMyShow not only reflects on the popularity of the film but is also a testament to how millions of movie-goers continue to book with us to watch their favourite films, week after week. Badhaai Ho had the audience hooked right from the time its trailer released and to add to its positive word of mouth, Ayushmann Khurrana is on a success trail after his phenomenal performance in Andhadhun, which will also significantly continue to help Badhaai Ho. Since the movie flow generally reduces after Dusshera until Diwali, Badhaai Ho will get a good opportunity to capitalise on the long unaffected run." Aneesh Mohan, Head of Marketing, Junglee Pictures, said, "After Talvar, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Raazi, we are happy to deliver another successful film. Badhaai Ho has re-defined the family comedy as a genre. We are grateful to all our partners for their constant support and wish for many more successful collaborations in future." About BookMyShowBookMyShow works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers, on par with global entertainment standards. It is constantly innovating to increase its ownership share in the Indian entertainment value chain by relying heavily on its analytic capabilities and incisive understanding of customers. BookMyShow has produced music concerts and theatricals, introduced audio entertainment service Jukebox, built Indias largest organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket, impacting both users and the industry at large. Since its launch in 2007, BookMyShow has been committed to its customers. With investments from TPG Growth, Stripes Group, SAIF Partners, Accel Partners and Network 18, BookMyShow is invested in providing the best user experience, whether its on ground at an event or online. Demonstrating category leadership, BookMyShow has expanded its operations to Sri Lanka and Indonesia and has invested in companies including Do-It-Yourself events registration and ticketing platform Townscript and Fantain, a fantasy sports platform for Cricket and Kabaddi. It is also committed to society at large by way of their charity initiative BookASmile, which provides entertainment experiences to the underprivileged. For more information, please visit www.bookmyshow.com Source: BookMyShow PWRPWR