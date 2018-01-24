BAE Systems to promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra

By Barun Jha

Davos, Jan 23 (PTI) Global giant BAE Systems will promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra for which the state government will provide supportive infrastructure, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

Here to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF), Fadnavis today held meetings with several global corporate heads, including BAE Systems Chairman Roger Carr, and also hosted a business roundtable with several business leaders.

After the meetings, Fadnavis said BAE Systems has agreed to promote defence manufacturing in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra will give supportive infrastructure and BAE Systems, a global defence and aerospace major, has accepted the invitation to be part of Magnetic Maharashtra to support defence manufacturing with Indian partners, he said.

The chief minister also invited global companies to participate in the Magnetic Maharashtra investment summit to be held next month in the state.

Union minister Piyush Goyal also visited the Maharashtra pavilion with the chief minister and spoke about investment opportunities in the state.

Fadnavis also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modis opening plenary speech, saying he articulated Indias position as a global leader very well at the WEF. PTI BJ ABM