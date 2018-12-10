Bahrain Credit Signs 5-year Digital Banking Deal With Clayfin

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, December 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Clayfin will craft Digital Banking experiences for Bahrain Credit's Retail Business Bahrain Credit, a leading financial company in Bahrain and part of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company has entered into a multi-year contract with Clayfin and Computer World to transform their retail digital banking business.Dr. Adel Hubail, CEO of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company comments, "As part of our Digital Transformation strategy we wanted to use technology to challenge the way retail credit business is done in Bahrain. And we needed a strong digital banking experience partner like Clayfin to accelerate transformation initiatives and change the way we do business."Clayfin's Retail Digital Banking solution comprising of Internet Banking and Mobile Banking will enable the company to swiftly launch a rich and seamless omnichannel digital experience for its customers. Along with an enhanced user experience the solution will help in improving customer engagement and enhance upsell / cross-sell opportunities. Clayfin has partnered with Computer World, a leading Microsoft partner in the region to host the solution on Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform.Adding on Mr. Ali Al Marzooq - Head of Innovation and Business Technology of Bahrain Credit said, "In a new era of digital banking, Clayfin's solution will help us to create personalized and customer focused omnichannel experience. We chose Clayfin after a rigorous evaluation process for their proven track record and experience of working with leading financial institutions in the region."While mentioning about the contract, Clayfin's CEO Kannan Ramasamy mentioned, "Bahrain Credit's digital strategy aims to use unique customer experiences to retain their leadership and stay ahead of the curve in Bahrain. And we are proud to be the company's partner of choice to power its transformation journey."About Clayfin Clayfin is a provider of Digital Banking Experience solutions that help Financial Institutions craft unique customer experiences that enrich customer life journeys. In the rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin enables banks to nurture and grow close ties with customers through a seamless omnichannel experience. Clayfin offers clients simple, flexible and adaptable opportunities to grow their revenue with distinct digital banking experiences for their Retail, SME and Corporate banking customers.Find out more at http://www.clayfin.com Source: Clayfin Technologies PWRPWR