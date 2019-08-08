Baijal asks Delhi police chief to explore implementation of health scheme

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday asked the Delhi Police chief to explore implementation of a mandatory annual health check up scheme for policemen as it will improve their efficiency and productivity.The direction comes days after Baijal accorded in-principal approval to the mandatory annual health check-up scheme for all Delhi government employees aged above 40 years. According to an official statement, the LG reviewed Delhi Police housing, amenities in thanas and status of police station buildings. It stated that since, the profession has an extremely demanding work environment filled with danger, ambiguities and conflicts, interventions are required to help officers deal with this difficult and stressful occupation."The Lt Governor advised Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik to explore implementation of mandatory annual health check up scheme in respect of Delhi Police personnel apart from other ongoing measures to manage stress levels and health issues related to it and improve productivity of force," it stated. He also directed the police to expedite its efforts to augment housing satisfaction level for its staff and monitoring of projects of housing and police station buildings every month.The LG instructed Delhi Police to coordinate with land owning agencies for allotment of land in respect of constructions of flats, it added. PTI BUN DPB