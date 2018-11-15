Baijal offers chaadar at Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaaki

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal offered floral chaadar at Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki shrine in Mehrauli as part of celebrations of "Phool Waalon Ki Sair" festival.The week-long festival, celebrated as a symbol of composite culture, is attended by Hindus and Muslims together."The Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, offered floral chaadar at dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiar "Kaaki" in Mehrauli," the LG office said in a statement. It stated that the festival is known for communal harmony. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Phool Waalon Ki Sair plays a very important role in bringing people closer to each other and promoting peace and love in the society. PTI BUN DPB