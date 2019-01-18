Baijal reviews Delhi's air pollution situation

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the air pollution situation in Delhi and asked agencies to direct field officers to visit hotspot and heavily penalise instances of burning of waste, polluting units and dust-generating activities.Baijal also asked the Delhi government to ensure greening of areas where waste has been lifted to control dust pollution."To control air pollution, night patrolling need to be conducted by teams comprising representatives from MCDs, revenue department, DPCC. Industrial associations/market traders associations, citizen groups are to be sensitised," he said in a statement.Baijal chaired a meeting convened by chairman, EPCA, on Friday at Raj Niwas to review air pollution, waste management and sealing of industries operating in non-conforming areas like Narela, Bawana, Mundka and adjoining areas.The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain; Bhure Lal, Chairman, EPCA.The LG directed DJB to ensure drinking water supply in industrial areas.Baijal was informed that 41,580 MT solid waste/industrial waste has been collected from Narela and Bawana areas. Also, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued 230 show-cause notices in Narela and Bawana areas and imposed Rs. 1.825 crore of penalties and received an amount of Rs. 82.50 lakh.The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has inspected 3,817 units in Narela and Bawana areas and issued notices to 867 defaulters.It was also informed that 21,960 non-permissible industries operating in residential and non-conforming areas have been closed in StepI by municipal bodies. In StepII, 30,000 similar units operating illegally in residential and non-conforming areas will be closed.It was further informed that out of 1,467 industries, 1,297 industries have been converted into PNG and 170 industries have been closed for non-conversion to PNG. Environmental marshalls have attended 15,556 no. of incidents and settled 14,310 incidents at site. PTI UZM ABHABH