Baijal reviews implementation of DDA's land pooling initiative

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the implementation of land pooling policy with Delhi Development Authority officers on Wednesday and said over 2,600 hectare land has already been registered for the scheme. Baijal advised DDA for wider publicity and more engagement with stakeholders to expedite its implementation on ground. Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure such as roads, schools, hospitals, community centres, stadia on part of the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to the farmer who can later on execute housing projects with the help of private builders. As per estimate, 25 lakh affordable housing units could come up under the policy. "Reviewed implementation of land pooling policy with @official_dda. Encouraging to see that more than 2600 hectare land has already been registered for pooling. Advised DDA for wider publicity & more engagement with stakeholders to expedite implementation on ground," Baijal tweeted. PTI BUN SMN