Bail to 155 of 192 arrested from rave party in Noida

Noida (UP), May 8 (PTI) As many as 155 people who were arrested from a rave party held illegally at a farmhouse in Greater Noida were granted bail by a local court Wednesday, police said.Five, including the owner of the farmhouse and the organisers of the party, were sent in police remand by the Surajpur court while 32 are in judicial custody, an official said.As many as 161 men and 31 women, including students and working professionals, were arrested from a rave party being held illegally at a farmhouse in Noida on Saturday night."We have got remand of five of them, including the owner of the farmhouse and the organisers of the illegal event. As many as 155 people were granted bail by the court, while the rest are still in jail," SHO of Sector 49 police station and investigating officer of the case Ajay Aggarwal told PTI.According to police, the five alleged organisers who have been sent in police remand are Kapil Singh Bhati, Adnan Ahmed, Pankaj Sharma, Balesh Kohli and Amit Tyagi, who owns the farmhouse.Thirty-one hookahs, 112 beer bottles, 30 liquor bottles which were meant for sale in Delhi, among other items, were seized from the farmhouse during the raid led by SSP Vaibhav Krishna.The arrested were charged under IPC sections 268 (public nuisance), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the police said.They were also booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, they said.Meanwhile, the Noida Police is awaiting response from the Election Commission to take action against a Expressway Police Station SHO who is accused of misusing power in the whole episode."With the Lok Sabha elections underway, it is a due procedure to take permission of the Election Commission to proceed with action against any official. We have written to the EC and awaiting its response," the SSP said. PTI KIS NSDNSD