Bain & Company Names Satish Shankar as Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific Region

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --After six successful years in the role, Dale Cottrell returns to focus on client service as part of the firm's 'servant leader' model Bain & Company, the global business and management consultancy, announced today that Satish Shankar, a more than 20-year veteran of the firm, will take on the role of Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific (APAC), effective April 1st. His appointment was announced by Worldwide Managing Partner, Manny Maceda. Mr. Shankar will continue to be based in Singapore.Mr. Shankar was most recently the Managing Partner for Bain & Company's Southeast Asia (SEA) region, a position he held for five years. Under his tenure, the company experienced strong double digit growth across the region, with a strong emphasis on making Bain the best place for business talent, building a strong track record of driving tangible results with clients, and helping to develop the firms' new offices in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand into some of the most successful growth pillars for the firm. Bain & Company is increasingly seen as the firm to go to for transformations and digital solutions in SEA.Mr. Shankar works with clients across Energy and Natural Resources, Transportation, and Consumer Products on Strategy, Transformation, Performance Improvement and M&A. He has also led Bain's M&A Practice across APAC."Satish is the perfect leader to drive our APAC region through another period of successful growth, delivering enduring results for our clients, and inspiring Bain's people to greatness," said Manny Maceda, Bain & Company's Worldwide Managing Partner. "He truly has the ability, experience, and character that fits best with our needs in the region for the years ahead, as we continue to partner and team with our clients around the world; I congratulate him as he takes on this role."In his new role, Satish will be responsible for leading Bain's business across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and overseeing strategy, operations, training and development. He will also focus on working with the management teams of national and multinational companies to help them transform their organizations and achieve lasting business results, while helping businesses become more efficient, competitive and future-ready."It is a privilege to take on this new role and to continue working with our talented and diverse team to help our clients across the region achieve exceptional results," said Mr. Shankar. "As we continue to approach our industry with an insurgent mindset, we remain dedicated to helping clients be disrupters and APAC is an area with exciting growth and significant innovation, which is critical to our firm's long term success."Dale Cottrell, who has served as the Regional Managing Partner for six years, will return to advising the firm's clients as part of Bain's 'servant leader' model, in which partners regularly rotate into leadership roles and then back to client work.Under Cottrell, Bain's APAC Markets have seen unprecedented success, both in terms of strong double-digit growth, but also in terms of clients, people and the firms' strategic priority to deliver leading edge digital and analytic solutions to help clients drive disruptive results."It's been a true privilege to serve in this role for the past six years and to have seen the firm continue to achieve monumental success and growth across cutting edge technology solutions, from AI, machine learning and blockchain to automation, robotics and IoT," Cottrell said. "My biggest source of pride has been working with the very best people, across such a diverse set of markets and expertise, to help our clients navigate the disruptive forces they are facing and deliver out-performance in their industry."Dale and Satish will work closely together in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition. Satish will officially take over the role of regional managing Partner in Q2 2019.About Bain & Company Bain & Company is the management consulting firm that the world's business leaders come to when they want results. Bain advises clients on private equity, mergers and acquisitions, operations excellence, consumer products and retail, marketing, digital transformation and strategy, technology, and advanced analytics, developing practical insights that clients act on and transferring skills that make change stick. The firm aligns its incentives with clients by linking its fees to their results. Bain clients have outperformed the stock market 4 to 1. Founded in 1973, Bain has 57 offices in 36 countries, and its deep expertise and client roster cross every industry and economic sector. For more information visit: www.bain.com. Follow us on Twitter @BainAlerts .Source: Bain & Company PWRPWR