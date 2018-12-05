Bajaj Allianz Life's new business premium income up 72% in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Private life insurance company Bajaj Allianz has registered a growth of 72 per cent in new business premium in Punjab during first half of the current fiscal, said a company official on Wednesday. The individual new business premium income was recorded at Rs 25 crore in first half of 2018-19 as compared to Rs 15 crore for the same period last year, company's Chief Agency officer Manish Sangal said here. In Haryana also, Bajaj Allianz witnessed a 31 per cent growth in new business premium, up from Rs 11 crore to Rs 15 crore during first half of 2018-19, he said. "Bajaj Allianz has taken several initiatives this year towards insuring the life goals of customers. These include introducing innovative and value-packed products, technological interventions to further increase customer delight and expanding customer touch points. We are confident that these initiatives will enable many more people to enjoy the living benefits of life insurance and help us strengthen our market position as life goal enablers," Sangal added. The company has covered 7,231 number of lives in Punjab and 14,804 in Haryana during the first six months of 2018-19. "Punjab and Haryana continue to be our key markets, clocking a healthy growth over the years. We will further strengthen our presence in the states to insure the life goals of many more Indians," he said. PTI CHS SHWMKJ