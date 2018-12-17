Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 110 at Rs 49,197

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Bajaj Auto said Monday it has launched the updated version of Platina 110 bike, priced at Rs 49,197 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new version comes with various features like anti-skid braking system and tubeless tyres as standard fitment. "The Platina 110 now joins the highly successful existing Platina 100 ES to offer a premium option to 100cc consumers," Bajaj Auto President Motorcycle Business Eric Vas said in a statement. The model already comes with spring-on-spring suspension with Nitrox gas charged shock absorbers to absorb jerks from all types of roads. PTI MSS RUJMR