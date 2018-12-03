Bajaj Auto November sales grow 25 pc to 4,06,930 units

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Monday reported 25 per cent jump in total sales at 4,06,930 units in November, compared with 3,26,458 units in the same month last year.Total domestic sales were at 2,34,818 units last month, compared with 1,79,835 units in November 2017, a growth of 31 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.The company's total motorcycle sales during the month increased 31 per cent to 3,46,544 units, against 2,63,970 units sold in the same month last year.Total commercial vehicle sales witnessed a decline of 3 per cent to 60,386 units in November, against 62,488 units in the same month last year.Overall exports grew 17 per cent to 1,72,112 units in November, from 1,46,623 units in the year-ago month. PTI RKL HRS ANU