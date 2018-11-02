Bajaj Auto October sales jumps 32 pc to 5,06,699 units

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Friday reported 32 per cent jump in total sales at 5,06,699 units in October against 3,82,464 units in the same month last year. Total domestic sales were at 3,19,942 units last month compared with 2,47,210 units in October 2017, a growth of 29 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE fiing. Bajaj Auto's total motorcycle sales during the month increased by 33 per cent to 4,32,985 units as against 3,25,778 units sold in the same month last year. Total commercial vehicle sales also witnessed a growth of 30 per cent to 73,714 units in October against 56,686 units in the same month last year. Exports grew by 38 per cent to 1,86,757 units in October from 1,35,254 units in the year ago period. Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 3.72 per cent higher at Rs 2,692.80 apice on BSE. PTI SVK DRRDRR