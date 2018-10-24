Bajaj Auto Q2 profit up 5 pc at Rs 1,256 cr

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Wednesday reported 5.27 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,256.57 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit if Rs 1,193.58 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a filing to BSE. Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,986.79 crore for the reported quarter. It was Rs 6,566.43 crore in the September quarter of 2017-18.Shares of Bajaj Auto were trading at Rs 2,483.75 per scrip on BSE, down 3.97 per cent from the previous close. PTI AKT AKT ANUANU

