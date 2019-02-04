Bajaj Auto sales up 15% in January at 4,07,150 units

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Monday reported 15 per cent increase in total sales in January at 4,07,150 units as against 3,53,147 units in the same month previous year. Motorcycle sales grew 21 per cent to 3,50,460 units in January 2019 against 2,88,936 units in January 2018, the company said in a BSE filing. Commercial vehicles sales, however, declined 12 per cent to 56,690 units during the month compared to 64,211 units sold in the year-ago period, it added. Exports stood at 1,75,689 units in the month as against 1,50,954 units in the same month previous year, an increase of 16 per cent. PTI SVK ANSANS