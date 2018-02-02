Bajaj Auto sales up 46% at 3,53,147 units

(Eds: Correcting year in para 3)

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Bajaj Auto today reported a 46 per cent jump in total sales at 3,53,147 units in January against 2,41,917 units in the same month last year. Overall domestic sales increased 50 per cent to 2,02,193 units against 1,35,188 units in January last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. The companys domestic motorcycle sales were up 36 per cent at 1,63,111 units, against 1,19,803 units during the same period a year ago. Commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market soared 154 per cent at 39,082 units, from 15,385 units in January 2017, the company said. Total exports in January grew by 41 per cent to 1,50,954 units against 1,06,729 units in the year-ago month, it added.