Bajaj Auto shares fall 5 pc after Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd today fell by 5 per cent after the companys third quarter earnings failed to lift investor sentiment. The stock dipped 4.90 per cent to end at Rs 3,242.60 on BSE. During the day, it tanked 6.96 per cent to Rs 3,172. The stock was the worst hit among the 30-share bluechips. On NSE, shares of the company dropped 5 per cent to close at Rs 3,241.30. The companys market valuation fell by Rs 4,828.85 crore to Rs 93,830.15 crore. Bajaj Auto Ltd today reported a 3.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,013.16 crore for the third quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 976.82 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bajaj Auto said.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 6,369.34 crore. It was Rs 5,354.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Volume sales during the quarter stood at 10,01,469 units as against 8,51,645 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 17.6 per cent. PTI SUM SBT