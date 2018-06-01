Bajaj Auto shares jump over 5%; mcap rises by Rs 4,083 cr

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Auto today surged over 5 per cent after the company reported a 30 per cent jump in total vehicle sales in May this year.

The stock jumped 5.13 per cent to settle at Rs 2,893.25 on BSE. During the day, it surged 6.97 per cent to Rs 2,944.15.

At NSE, shares of the company soared 5.26 per cent to end at Rs 2,895.

The companys market valuation rose by Rs 4,083.11 crore to Rs 83,721.11 crore.

The stock was the biggest gainer on both the key indices during the day.

In terms of equity volume, 1.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 17 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Bajaj Auto today reported a 30 per cent jump in total vehicle sales at 4,07,044 units in May this year.

The company had sold 3,13,756 vehicles units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,42,595 units, up 24 per cent, as against 2,77,115 units in the same month a year earlier, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. PTI SUM BAL BAL