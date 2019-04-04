Bajaj Consumer Care Limited Announces the Launch of Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda AntimarksSuncreen

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Post a successful restage, Bajaj Nomarks is all set to expand its portfolio with innovative and relevant formats Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Bajaj Consumer Care Limited has announced the launch of Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda AntimarksSuncreen. The brand, is focusing on Sunmarks like dark spots due to sun and sunburn and tanning which are prevalent skin problems in India. The new launch is anchored on a key insight, that consumers are resistant to try Sunscreens due to fear of chemicals and the premium pricing compared to ordinary skin creams. The New launch Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda Antimarks Sunscreen, is a carefully designed mix that tackles consumer barriers towards the sunscreen category. It is the first sunscreen to address the issue of Sunmarks like dark spots due to sun and sunburn. Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda Antimarks Sunscreen Range comprises of Ayurvedic ingredients and is safe for daily use. The range includes 4 skus in SPF 30, SPF 50 variants with a 15 g monthly pack for just Rs. 49/-. This will help address one of the key entry barriers to the category - high price. With urbanization, rise of middle class & skin care evolving, the almost 2-decade old brand Bajaj Nomarks, is entering relevant consumer driven categories with innovative solutions. The effectiveness and safety of Ayurveda combined with the optimal pricing are the key levers to this launch. Commenting on the new launch, Sandeep Verma, President Sales & Marketing, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited said, Our skin care brand Bajaj Nomarks has been recently restaged as a modern ayurvedic brand. With this new launch, we are excited to expand ourportfolio.BajajNomarksAntimarks Sunscreen is an Ayurvedic product unlike other cosmetic Sunscreen brands. It tackles the issues of dark spots and sunburn due to the summer sun with the help of its unique Ayurvedic formulation and ingredients like cucumber and mulethi. We also have a unique monthly pack priced at Rs. 49 to help get new consumers into this category. This new innovation and its appealing product mix, will help make Bajaj Nomarks to become a bigger household brand. In addition, the brand is also launching a new digitally heavy sunscreen campaign based on consumers preferences in beauty and skincare. We have focused on keeping everything we do compelling and relevant; keeping core product benefits as a hero as this category demands it. We have done this with captivating visuals that grabs the audience attention through her journey, in relevant formats across her touch points. Our focus has further been on ensuring that our communication clearly emphasizes brand recall across everything we do, as this is also a category where associating the right brand to the ad the consumer liked, can be a challenge due to similar problem-solution led communications, says, ChaayaBaradhwaaj, Founder, BC Web Wise, the digital partners for Bajaj Consumer Care Limited. The launch is currently focused on large sunscreen markets in India and will be available across major retailers and ecommerce channels. Image 1: Bajaj Nomarks Ayurveda Antimarks Sunscreen Range Image 2: Sandeep Verma, President Sales & Marketing, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited PWRPWR