Bajaj Corp Q2 profit up 1.85pc at Rs 51.6 cr

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) FMCG player Bajaj Corp Ltd on Tuesday reported a 1.85 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 51.65 crore for the second quarter ended September, 2018.It had posted a net profit of Rs 50.71 crore in the July-September quarter of the last year.Its total income during the period under review was at Rs 219.84 crore, up 3.65 per cent, against Rs 212.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, Bajaj Corp Ltd said in a BSE filing.Bajaj Corp's total expenses were at Rs 154.01 crore as against Rs 147.60 crore in July-September 2017.Shares of Bajaj Corp on Tuesday closed at Rs 361.50 on BSE, down 3.93 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH MR