Bajaj Corp Q3 profit rises 9 pc to Rs 60 crore

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Bajaj Corp Wednesday reported 8.93 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 60.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 55.16 crore in the same period of 2017-18.Total income during the reported quarter went up 11.48 per cent to Rs 236.94 crore as against Rs 212.53 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Corp said in a BSE filing.The company, which sells cosmetics, toiletries and other personal care products, said its board of directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 14 per share of face value of Re 1 each.Shares of Bajaj Corp settled 2.32 per cent lower at Rs 375.10 apiece on BSE.