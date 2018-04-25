Bajaj Corp Q4 net rises 5% to Rs 55.41 cr

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) FMCG player Bajaj Corp Ltd today reported a 5.22 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 55.41 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2018.

It had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 52.66 crore in the January-March quarter of 2016-17.

Its total income during the period under review stood at Rs 222.45 crore as against Rs 206.85 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago," Bajaj Corp Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company said operating revenue and cost for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 are not comparable with corresponding quarter and period respectively because of implementation of GST resulting into change in tax structure with effect from July 1, 2017.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2018, Bajaj Corp?s standalone net profit stood at Rs 216.26 crore as against Rs 220.95 crore of 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 855.55 crore during the fiscal as against Rs 831.88 in the financial year 2016-17.

Shares of Bajaj Corp were trading 4.37 per cent lower at Rs 470.95 apiece on BSE.