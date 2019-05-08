Bajaj ED Rakesh Sharma elected as IMMA Vice-President

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Auto industry body SIAM said Wednesday Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma has been elected as Vice-President of Geneva-based International Motorcycle Manufacturers Association (IMMA). Sharma, a representative of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), was elected Wednesday during the annual general meeting of (IMMA) at Yogyakarta, Indonesia. "As IMMA advances its strategy for sustainable growth of the two-wheeler industry in every region of the world, we are fortunate to have Rakesh with his wide experience in two and three-wheeler industry, to steer IMMA towards being the trusted global voice of the motorcycle manufacturers," IMMA President Johannes Loman said in a statement. Geneva-based IMMA has membership from various manufacturers associations from across the world. PTI MSS MRMR