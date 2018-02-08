Bajaj Electricals Q3 net up 24 pc at Rs 36.83 cr

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Bajaj Electricals today reported a 23.96 cent increase in net profit at Rs 36.83 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 29.71 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The companys income from operations stood at Rs 1,140.70 crore. It stood at Rs 1,052.08 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

Income from operations is not comparable due to the introduction of GST from July 1, which replaced excise duty and other input taxes, the company said.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals today settled 4.61 per cent higher at Rs 509.55 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS SBT