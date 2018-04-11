Bajaj Electricals wins Rs 2,389-cr order from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Bajaj Electricals today said it has bagged orders aggregating to Rs 2,389.03 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PuWNL) for rural electrification projects in Uttar Pradesh.

"The EPC business unit of the company has bagged orders for six rural electrification projects aggregating to Rs 2,389.03 crore from PuWNL under the Saubhagya Yojna of Government of India," Bajaj Electricals said in a BSE filing.

The company said, scope of work includes rural electrification and related work as per DPR of project mentioned in tender including all other work on turnkey basis and the order value is Rs 2389.03 crore, it added.

The project will be undertaken in PuWNL zones in Varanasi, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Pratapgarh and Mau and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading 0.50 per cent higher at Rs 624.30 apiece on BSE today. PTI SVK SBT