Bajaj Finance Q4 net profit surges 50 pc to Rs 1,114 cr

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Bajaj Finance Thursday reported a 50 per cent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,114 crore for the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2019. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 743 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income during January-March quarter of 2018-19 rose to Rs 4,887.76 crore from Rs 3,424.99 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. For the fiscal year ended March 2019, the net profit rose to Rs 3,890 crore as compared with Rs 2,485 crore in 2017-18. The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share or 300 per cent of face value of Rs 2. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs stood at 1.54 per cent and 0.63 per cent, respectively, at the end of March 2019. PTI DP RVKRVK