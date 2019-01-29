Bajaj Finance shares gain over 2% post Dec quarter results

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Bajaj Finance Tuesday rose by over 2 per cent after it reported the highest ever quarterly profit for the third quarter ended December, 2018. The scrip gained 2.27 per cent to end at Rs 2,511.90 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 4.63 per cent to Rs 2,569.95. On the NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.32 per cent to close at Rs 2,515.55. Bajaj Finance Tuesday reported a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,060 crore, the highest ever quarterly profit for the third quarter ended December, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 690 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total income during the December quarter of 2018 was up by 48 per cent at Rs 4,995 crore from Rs 3,374 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said. PTI SUM SHWSHW