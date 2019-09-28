Bajaj Finserv Makes Shopping During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Exciting with No Cost EMIs and Vouchers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Shopping on EMIs with Bajaj Finserv during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale helps customers double their benefits PUNE, India, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, is making shopping more exciting for its customers this festive season. Customers can shop for 4 crore plus products at attractive deals and discounts between 29 September 2019 and 4 October 2019 at Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. In collaboration with Flipkart, Bajaj Finance Ltd has made shopping more economical for customers by offering easy EMI financing. What's more, 20 highest spenders will get an assured Flipkart voucher during the Big Billion Days from September 29 to October 4, 2019.Benefits of using the EMI Network Card during the Big Billion Days 2019No Cost EMI financing from Bajaj FinservBajaj Finserv, one of the leading NBFCs in India, has partnered with Flipkart to offer a convenient mode of payment through its EMI Network Card. Thanks to this, buyers can now convert purchases into No Cost EMIs.This means that customers can shop for furniture, home appliances, gadgets, electronics, apparel and more and repay the purchase price of the product in the form of bite-sized EMIs while making the most of the many offers that Big Billion Days brings with it.Vouchers for top spendersApart from benefitting from deals and No Cost EMIs, shoppers can win every hour while the Big Billion Days sale is on. Every hour, the 20 highest spenders stand a chance to win Flipkart gift voucher worth Rs.1,000. The offer runs on all days of the Big Billion Days sale, except between 2am and 6am. This means that on each day of the sale, 400 highest spenders will walk home with assured gift vouchers. Here, the winners will be announced within a lag of 1 day.Flexible terms for easy repaymentWhile festive purchases may be sizeable, consumers can make payment wallet-friendly by picking a convenient tenor. As Flipkart is a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network partner, customers get the flexibility to repay the amount over a tenor of 3 to 12 months, as per their financial standing. Further, customers can access over 4 crore plus products on No Cost EMI via the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Card and make the most of the competitive prices during the festive season.How to shop on Flipkart using a Bajaj Finserv EMI Network CardOnce a customer adds a product to their shopping card, they can shop simply in just a few steps:Choose 'No Cost EMIs' as a payment modeThen select 'Bajaj Finserv EMI' and pick an appropriate tenorEnter EMI Network Card details, followed by the OTP received on the registered mobile numberFinally, click on 'Place Order' to complete the transactionAbout Bajaj Finance LimitedBajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in PWRPWR