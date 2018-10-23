Bajaj Finserv net profit up marginally at Rs 704cr in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Bajaj Finserv Tuesday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 704 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 against Rs 698 crore in the same period of 2017-18. Total income (consolidated) rose to Rs 9,698.39 crore in July-September quarter of 2018-19, up from Rs 8,266.42 crore in the same period of 2017-18, it said in a regulatory filing.Bajaj Finserv is the holding company of various financial services business under the Bajaj group.The company said it participates in the financing business through its 54.99 per cent holding in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) and in insurance business through its two unlisted subsidiaries Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company Ltd.Bajaj Finserv shares closed 1.66 per cent down at Rs 5,163.05 on BSE. PTI KPM MR