Bajaj launches new Pulsar 150 Twin Disc

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Bajaj Auto today said it has launched its new Pulsar 150 with twin disc brakes priced at Rs 78,016 (ex-showroom ? Delhi).

The new variant will be made available in addition to the existing single disc model, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto Ltd President Motorcycle Business Eric Vas said: "While retaining the core, the new twin disc Pulsar 150 will offer contemporary option to motorcycle enthusiasts." PTI AKT ABM