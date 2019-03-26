Bajaj launches Platina 100 Kick Start at Rs 40,500

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Bajaj Auto Tuesday said it has launched Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) bike priced at Rs 40,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).The entry level commuter bike will now have various features, including CBS (Combi Brake System)."With the introduction of the Platina 100KS, we are now able to offer great value at an unbeatable price point," Bajaj Auto President Motorcycle Business Sarang Kanade said in a statement. ****** Step Industries bags Rs 132 cr order Delhi-based cable and wire maker Step Industries Tuesday said it has bagged a rural electrification project of over Rs 132 crore from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam.This would be a full scale supply and erection (Composite contract) rural electrification project comprising East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum & Saraikela-Kharsawan districts on a turnkey basis under the Jharkhand Sampurna Bijli Achchhadan Yojna (JSBAY) Phase-1, a company statement said.It is a full scale electrification project and will be completed over a period of 18 months, according to the statement."We look forward to work closely with Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam to drive the transformation," said Ankit Tayal, co-founder Step Industries said. PTI MSS KKS RVKBAL