Bajaj launches quadricycle Qute in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 26 (PTI) Automobile major Bajaj Auto Tuesday launched quadricycle 'Qute' in the state. It is designed in response to evolving requirements of low running cost, eco-friendly and safe alternative to intra-city commute, Rajiv Verma, general manager, Bajaj Auto, said. Launched in petrol and CNG variants, the vehicle is powered by a light weight 216-cc 4-valve water-cooled DTSi engine with fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl (petrol) and 43km/kg (CNG), he said. It has been priced at Rs 2,62,193 and Rs 2,82,239 (ex-showroom, Jaipur) for petrol and CNG variants, respectively, with commercial registration. Verma said it is not a car for intercity travel but is best suited for personal and commercial transportation in the city. PTI AG RUJ HRS