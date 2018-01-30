Bajaj workers go on hunger strike at Akurdi, Chakan plants

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Bajaj Auto today said workers at its manufacturing plants at Akurdi and Chakan in Maharashtra have gone on an indefinite hunger strike.

Earlier this month, the company had received a notice from the workers union - Vishwa Kalyan Kamgar Sanghatana - for an indefinite hunger strike at the two plants from January 29.

In a regulatory filing, Bajaj Auto said the main reasons for the indefinite hunger strike as mentioned in the letter are the pending issue of eight workmen dismissed from the services for various acts of misconduct in 2013-14.

Moreover, the workers were demanding the reinstatement of six dismissed workers who according to the company "did not report at the place of transfer/ deputation in spite of court orders" and delay in conclusion of the wage review process which is due with effect from April 1, 2016.

"The matter is pending before the Industrial Court, Pune and High Court of Bombay," the two wheeler major said.

The company further said that "inspite of considerable progress made in concluding the wage review process, the union has chosen to adopt tools of hunger strike etc for pursuingt heir unreasonable and unrealistic demand".

Bajaj Auto claimed that production at both the plants continued to be normal.

According to the union leaders, the company management was to revise the three-year wage agreement with its over 1,000 permanent employees at the Chakan plant in 2016 but it has still not moved on the issue.