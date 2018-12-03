Bajwa says good that Sidhu called CM 'fatherly figure'

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) Amid controversy over Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark on Amarinder Singh, cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said Monday the cricketer-turned-politician will sort out the issue himself as he has referred the chief minister as a "fatherly figure".Talking to reporters in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday, Sidhu said, "You don't wash dirty linen in public. He (Amarinder Singh) is a fatherly figure, I love him, I respect him and will sort it out myself." Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Amarinder Singh's loyalist, said, "He (Sidhu) has said Captain Sahib is his fatherly figure and he will sort out the issue himself. He has done a good thing. There was no fight. It is now a happy ending."Bajwa had been demanding Sidhu's resignation on moral grounds after he had said his captain was Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh was an Army captain. Another cabinet minister, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, said the matter pertaining to Sidhu was not discussed during Monday's cabinet meeting which was held here.Sidhu did not attend the meeting as he was campaigning in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa Monday appealed to Sidhu and his other ministerial colleagues to strengthen the hands of the party president Rahul Gandhi rather than flaring up such issues."It is my appeal to Sidhu and other colleagues to strengthen Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. The 2019 Lok Sabha election is a challenge for the party and Gandhi is trying very hard. His hard work should not be negatedThis matter should not be flared up," the MP said.He said the matter should end now as Sidhu has made it clear that Amarinder Singh is like a fatherly figure for him."We should rather focus on giving good governance," he further said. PTI CHS VSD DPBDPB