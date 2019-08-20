Bajwa urges PM to help augment Punjab's capacity to compensate those affected by floods

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Expressing concern over the flood situation in Punjab, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to help augment the state government's capacity to compensate those affected.In his letter, Bajwa said Punjab has faced an unprecedented deluge that has resulted in loss of crops, cattle and livestock.Following heavy rainfall during the past few days and release of excess water from Bhakra Dam, the swollen Sutlej river and its tributaries inundated villages in several areas, including Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ferozepur and Rupnagar, causing extensive damage to crops, especially paddy, and houses in low-lying areas."This anomalous situation has resulted in thousands of acres of crops being lost, as well as washing away the top soil, further affecting the agriculture sector. Farmers, who have lost their crops, cattle and livestock due to the floods, will face undue financial damage. Especially since these floods have happened in the middle of Kharif season."Given that the damage could potentially be severe, further burdening farmers and other individuals who have lost much due to these floods, I urge you to help augment the state governments capacity in compensating those who have been affected by this disaster," Bajwa said in his letter to Modi. PTI SKC SKC ABHABH