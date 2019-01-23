Bal Thackeray a bold person: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Paying tributes to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday described the Shiv Sena founder as a bold person with an unwavering commitment towards protecting rights of the people.Wednesday is the 93rd birth anniversary of Thackeray."Remembering the courageous Balasaheb Thackeray on his jayanti. Respected Balasaheb was unwavering in his commitment towards protecting the rights and wellbeing of people. He was bold and was blessed with a sharp intellect and wit. His oratory skills mesmerised lakhs of people," Modi tweeted.The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, has been at loggerheads with its senior NDA partner and critical of various policies of the governments. PTI NAB NAB SOMSOM