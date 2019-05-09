Balakot strike, bank accounts, harmony: Delhiites define development ahead of polls

By Radhika Sharma New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) From everyday issues of electricity and water to the Balakot strikes, there are different development strokes for different folk in the national capital, the definition of vikas changing in accordance with needs and necessities but also political loyalties. Across the city, spread across seven Lok Sabha constituencies, the concept of development is fluid, shifting form and shape to mean one thing for the ragpicker getting ready to go to Uttar Pradesh to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and quite another for the affluent MNC employee. The city, which votes on May 12, interprets the BJP governments mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas in ways as diverse as its 19 million people. For Srikishun, who works as a ragpicker in Delhis walled city, life may be tough but he has saved money to travel to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh in time to vote on May 19, the last round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. The 28-year-old said there has been no development for the poor in the last five years but a lot of good has happened for the country. The country is getting famous but, on the other hand, unemployment is getting out of hand, he said with a wry smile. Srikishun knows actor-turned-MP Ravi Kishan is the BJPs candidate in Gorakhpur but that is of little consequence he said he is going all the way to vote for Modi. Whatever he has done in Pakistan and all the other things have made me very happy, he said. At the other end of the economic and political -- spectrum is Harpreet Singh, an MNC employee who lives in Delhi but works in Gurgaon. In terms of infrastructure and schools, the Delhi government has done a swell job but the BJP in the Centre has been a massive failure, he said. Be it development, economy or harmony, the BJP has disappointed us. Now everyone is screaming themselves hoarse in big debates over religion. But nobody knows anything about what's happening in the sectors of education and economy and they also have no willingness to know about it. In 2014, I was one of those who chanted Modi's name. But I've realised I was a fool at that time, 34-year-old Singh said. Long-time Delhi resident Ramsukh Tiwari, who will be travelling to Ghoda Chowk in Haryana to vote on May 12, has a long checklist of what constitutes development. For the 68-year-old, who can be found exchanging old and soiled notes in Chandni Chowk, development is a catch all term including issues such as GST, ease of opening bank accounts, helping farmers as well as national security subjects like Doklam and the Balakot air strike. Development is already taking place and will continue to happen. Till date, no government has paid attention to the needs of the farmers. Modi has done that. I don't want development for me, I want development for everybody, he said. Listening on, 50-year-old Rajni eagerly jumped into the conversation and said Modi doesnt discriminate on the grounds of religion or caste. Asked what development meant for her, Rajni, who refused to give her full name, responded with a series of counter questions. Look at the number of terrorists that were killed in Balakot. Has anyone done anything like that ever before? Modi travelled across the country to meet people of every state, has anyone done that? So many things have happened in the last five years, I can't remember what all he has done for us. All I know is that he put in a lot of thought about the country and hasn't thought about himself at all, said Rajni, who will vote from North East Delhi. Kalavati, a tailor in a slum cluster in Dwarka who lives with her husband and five children, backs Delhis ruling Aam Aadmi Party. Development in the last few years has happened because of the Kejriwal-led party, she said.Be it electricity, water shortage or education, Kejriwal has done a lot. I dont know what the BJP did. They say they have done this and that, but the benefits didn't reach us, the 34-year-old said. Praising the BJP for bringing in GST, Ravi Kumar, a shop owner in the walled city, said implementation of the law spells development for him. His lighting shop sits proudly next to the oldest branch of the State Bank of India. It was rechristened Make in India after the Union Commerce ministry launched the scheme to promote domestic products in September 2014. I changed the name three-four years ago. Some people call me a Modi supporter. But I'm not his supporter. The only reason I changed the name is as all the products available in the shop is 'Make in India', the 54-year-old said. GST, he said, made things very easy for him. I applied for a GST number using the new name and I got it. I thought the new name sounded good. It is both promoting the government and me. After all, we ourselves are the government. Kumar is, however, yet to make up his mind on whether he will vote at all on Sunday. East Delhi voter Nishat Anjum said she doesnt know much about which political party promised development but the education of her three school-going children is paramount for her. The 40-year-old homemaker, who has studied till Class 10, got her kids transferred to a government school. We want them to study in good schools. They were earlier studying in private schools, we got them shifted to a nearby government school. If they will study in good government schools, they can get admission anywhere else in the future, Anjum said. E-rickshaw driver Kalua, who lives in Vikaspuri, said Kejriwal has delivered on the promises of electricity and water. These are the most important needs for poor people like us. Lots of e-rickshaw drivers got subsidy. I haven't got it yet, but a lot of my friends have. Some of them even got it twice, he said. Asked if the Centre had fulfilled the agenda of development, the 50-year-old said the BJP government is more into 'dadagiri' (coercion). They are useless, I don't even want to talk about them. Even the Congress was better than them. They were here for so many years, but they did not get into spreading fear and hatred, he said.