Balcony of three-storey building collapses in north Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The balcony of a three-story building collapsed in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar Tuesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said. No one was injured in the incident, they said. The fire department said they received a call at around 6.25 am after which four vehicles were rushed to the spot. "The balcony of a room situated on the first floor of the three-storey building collapsed," a senior fire official said. The debris were cleared by 6.55 am, the official said. PTI AMP KJ

