Bali Zoo Unveils Night at The Zoo: Where the Real Adventures Begin, After Dark

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BALI, Indonesia, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the day cools, the sun sets, and twilight takes over, prepare yourself for a completely unique island adventure tour where you are invited to enjoy, observe and interact with our exotic assortment of animals in their habitats. Experience Bali Zoo under the stars and discover the rarely seen sights and sounds of our nocturnal animals and begin the evening's escapade with sensory arrival by herds of deer at Deer Park. Continue your tour with a guided walk through Bali Zoo inviting your sense to come alive gazing to the natural sights and sounds of our tropical menagerie at night. Then we invite you to meet our gentle pachyderms and experience how it feels to actually feed these amazing mammals by hand from the top of double decker bus. Prepare yourself to get closer and followed by tiger feeding where our helpful zookeeper will assist you to learn more about this majestic creature. Head over to WANA Restaurant. Lounge. Bar for your special evening where you will be dining only a few meters from our resident pride of lions and enjoy unique experience of traditional Brazilian Churrasco with succulent cuts of meats served to you. The program for the evening end with the thrilling art of fire dancing and photo session with our troupe of elaborately attired dancers. "Night at the Zoo is such a highlight for visitors to be able to enjoy so much of what the zoo offers in atmosphere that something enchanting and mysterious to be among all the wildlife at night. Whether visiting as a couple or with the entire family, we can guarantee that your Night at The Zoo will be one night to remember," says Bali Zoo General Manager, Lesmana Putra. The package includes hotel return transfers, deer feeding, elephant feeding, guided night zoo tour, nocturnal animal encounters, dinner, fire dance show and insurance. TOUR PROGRAM ( every evening from 05:00 PM - 09:00 PM): Sensory Arrival Experience at Deer ParkGuided night walking tours and you will be greeted with a unique warm welcome from the friendly herds of deer. Nocturnal Animals Encounters Meet our nocturnal animals during the magical twilight ambience at the zoo. Double Decker Bus Ride Hop on a double decker bus ride from main area of the zoo to Kampung Sumatra area. Hand Feed the Gentle GiantsEnjoy a hand feeding and photo session with the pachyderm from the top of a double decker bus. Dine with the Pride of Lions Enjoy sumptuous Brazilian Churrasco dinner overlooking the lions. If booking exceeds 20 pax, buffet dinner will be alternatively served. Fire Dance PerformanceExperience the thrilling art of fire dancing. PRICE: Adult: IDR 1,175,000 Child (2 - 12 y.o.): IDR 825,000 * infants under 2 years old are free BALI ZOO | KEBUN BINATANG BALI Jl. Raya Singapadu, Sukawati, Gianyar, Bali Phone: +62-361-294357 Fax: +62-361-298608www.bali-zoo.com