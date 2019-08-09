BalleBaazi.com Unveils Its New Fantasy Game Named Fantasy Kabaddi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India BalleBaazi.com, the fastest growing online gaming platform has launched the Fantasy Kabaddi, the online version of Indias popular and one of the most favourite sports Kabaddi. With this, the brand has taken a step ahead in fortifying its position in the world of fantasy games. Fantasy Kabaddi is the online, skill-based game that allows the gaming enthusiasts to create their own Kabaddi squad and use their knowledge to win over the other competing players. While winning, the players can also take their shot at some of the most premium rewards that are being offered in the online gaming space right now. Commenting upon the launch, Saurabh Chopra, CEO and Co-founder, BalleBaazi.com said, We are extremely delighted to bring Fantasy Kabaddi to our audience. At BalleBaazi.com we constantly strive to innovate and offer newer gaming experience to the gamers. With this launch, we have just begun diversifying the array of fantasy games and will continue to offer more choices to our audience. Recently the BalleBaazi.com signed in Yuvraj Singh, the ace cricketer as its brand ambassador. The cricketer is involved in a series of multi-platform marketing campaigns for the brand and has certainly facilitated the brand to reach out to the untapped markets. Varun Ganjoo, Marketing Director, Baazi Games further added, In the last year, BalleBaazi.com has indeed established itself in the online gaming industry. The brand has been able to strike a chord with the audience and with Yuvraj Singh as our brand Ambassador, we are confident that Fantasy Kabaddi will also create a lasting connection with the existing and potential players on our platform. BalleBaazi.com has recently received funding worth USD 4M from two private equity funds based out of Singapore and Delhi, in series A round. The company has got a tremendous response for cricket fantasy game since its launch and the love for game continues to grow. Scrutinizing the inclination and interest of audience towards fantasy games, BalleBaazi.com has formulated a growth and expansion strategy, that will enable the brand to lead the industry. About Baazi Games Baazi Games is a disruptive entity in Indias nascent online gaming industry launched in the year 2014. It includes online real money games such as Pokerbaazi, RummyBaazi and BalleBaazi. Founded by a group of gaming enthusiast, Baazi Games constant endeavor is to innovate and introduce more choices for online gamers using latest technology. About BalleBaazi.com BalleBaazi is Indias fastest growing and most trusted fantasy cricket app. Cricket fans who have immense knowledge of the game can exhibit their team building skills on BalleBaazi.com. PWRPWR