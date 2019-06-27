Ballia jail inmate dies in hospital

Ballia (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old inmate of the district jail here died in hospital after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Thursday.Rakesh Tewari, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, took ill Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the district hospital where he died later in the evening, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said.The postmortem report stated consumption of a poisonous substance as the cause of death. Tewari belonged to Dalai Tewaripur village in Ballia district. PTI COR SAB AD MINMIN