Balloon with imprint of Pakistan flag found in Ganganagar

Bikaner, Oct 10 (PTI) A balloon with an imprint of the Pakistan flag and "14 August Mubarak" written on it was found in a field in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district on Thursday, police said.A villager in Raisingh Nagar area spotted the balloon and informed the police. Pakistan's Independence Day is celebrated on August 14.Ganganagar is among four districts of Rajasthan which shares a border with Pakistan. In the last few days, nearly a dozen such balloons have flown in here.Police said intelligence agencies have been informed about the matter.