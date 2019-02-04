Balrampur Chini Q3 profit almost doubles to Rs 120 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Leading sugar firm Balrampur Chini Mills Monday reported 96 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 120.32 crore for December quarter, 2018-19.Its net profit stood at Rs 61.42 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income, however, dropped to Rs 962.68 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 1,007.5 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI MJH ANU