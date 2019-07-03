Ban on 'Article 15' revoked in Roorkee

Dehradun, Jul 3 (PTI) The ban on the screening of Bollywood movie, 'Article 15', which deals with casteism, was revoked in Roorkee town of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Wednesday, an official said. In a letter to the manager of R R Cinema, where the screening of the movie was stopped, Roorkee sub-divisional magistrate Ravindra Singh said the temporary ban had been revoked. Singh asked the cinema hall management to inform the police and the administration if they perceive any threat to law and order due to screening of the film. The restriction was imposed after fringe outfits like the Hindu Sena approached the administration alleging that the movie had "maligned" a particular community. Ahead of its release last Friday, certain Brahmin outfits had alleged that the film portrayed members of the community in a "negative light". The social thriller, starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, revolves around the brutal gang-rape and murder of two girls in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district in 2014. The film offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. PTI ALMHMB